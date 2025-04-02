CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $CLIR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES ($CLIR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $590,000, missing estimates of $1,581,000 by $-991,000.
CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,240
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 42,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,414
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 34,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,152
- STATE STREET CORP added 23,300 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,552
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,766 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,703
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 14,521 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,910
- UBS GROUP AG added 13,892 shares (+139.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,004
