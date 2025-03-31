CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $CLIR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES ($CLIR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,581,000 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLIR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of CLEARSIGN TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 58,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,240
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 52,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,337
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 42,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,414
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 34,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,152
- STATE STREET CORP added 23,300 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,552
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 18,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,521
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,766 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,703
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.