ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for ClearSign Technologies (NasdaqCM:CLIR) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 448.39% from the latest reported closing price of $3.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearSign Technologies. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 16.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLIR is 0.00%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.01% to 4,477K shares. The put/call ratio of CLIR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simon Quick Advisors holds 603K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 523K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 62.83% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 443K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 136K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 61.02% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 127K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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