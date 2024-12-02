ClearSign Technologies Announces Its Largest Purchase Order

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR announced receiving the follow-on purchase order to retrofit four process heaters with 26 ClearSign Core burners. This is the company's largest order to date.

Details on ClearSign Technologies’ Largest Order

The burners will be installed by the engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco USA Inc. at the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company. The company received the purchase order for the equipment manufacture and supply.



This order is for the next phase of the project, which was announced with the engineering order in July 2024. The initial phase of this project, including computational flow simulations and detailed engineering, is advancing well.



This project will use ClearSign Technologies’ new flex fuel hydrogen-capable burner technology.



The company expects the final delivery of the burners to be early in the second half of 2025.

CLIR’s Benefits of the Order

This purchase order marks a milestone for the company, as it is the largest order yet in terms of the number of burners and total order value.



With the receipt of this new purchase order, ClearSign Technologies will partner with Zeeco Inc. to manufacture and ship the burners. As the project will utilize the company’s new capable burner technology, it will provide a high-profile reference in the U.S. Gulf Coast once operational.

ClearSign Technologies Q3 Performance

CLIR incurred an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in third-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



ClearSign Technologies registered revenues of $1.86 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.09 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.

CLIR’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 2.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CLIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Graham Corporation GHM, Federal Signal Corporation FSS and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. GHM sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FSS and RBC have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Graham has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 145.2%. The company’s shares have gained 136.8% in a year.



Federal Signal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The company’s shares have gained 40% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.80 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%. RBC shares have gained 37.5% in a year.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.