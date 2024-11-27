ClearSign receives follow-up order for 26 Core burners

ClearSign (CLIR) Technologies announces that it has received the follow-on purchase order to retrofit four process heaters with a total of 26 ClearSign Core burners from engineering and heater manufacturer Birwelco USA, a BIH Group company, as the next phase of the project to be installed in the Gulf Coast facility of a Fortune 500 global chemical company. The process burner order was received from Birwelco USA Inc. for installation in a Gulf Coast facility in Texas of global multifaceted chemicals company. The Company expects the project to be rolled out in phases, resulting in the final delivery of the burners to be early in the second half of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLIR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.