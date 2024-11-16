ClearSign Combustion Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk Amid Compliance Struggles

ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

ClearSign Combustion faces a significant risk concerning its Nasdaq listing compliance, as it struggles to meet the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Despite an extension granted until April 28, 2025, failure to attain compliance could result in delisting, severely impacting the liquidity and market price of its common stock. This situation also threatens ClearSign Combustion’s ability to access capital markets and may erode confidence among investors, employees, and potential business partners. The company has considered measures such as a reverse stock split to regain compliance, but the success of these efforts remains uncertain.

The average CLIR stock price target is $6.00, implying 597.67% upside potential.

