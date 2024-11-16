News & Insights

Stocks
CLIR

ClearSign Combustion Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk Amid Compliance Struggles

November 16, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

ClearSign Combustion faces a significant risk concerning its Nasdaq listing compliance, as it struggles to meet the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Despite an extension granted until April 28, 2025, failure to attain compliance could result in delisting, severely impacting the liquidity and market price of its common stock. This situation also threatens ClearSign Combustion’s ability to access capital markets and may erode confidence among investors, employees, and potential business partners. The company has considered measures such as a reverse stock split to regain compliance, but the success of these efforts remains uncertain.

The average CLIR stock price target is $6.00, implying 597.67% upside potential.

To learn more about ClearSign Combustion’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.