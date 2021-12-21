Clearside Reports Positive Safety Results From OASIS Phase 1/2a Trial Of CLS-AX - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) reported positive safety results from OASIS, an ongoing phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX administered by suprachoroidal injection via SCS Microinjector. The company said the data reported includes results from Cohort 2 as well as combined data from Cohorts 1 and 2. The primary endpoints were achieved in Cohort 2, as the 0.1 mg dose of CLS-AX was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. The OASIS Safety Monitoring Committee has approved advancing to Cohort 3 with a dose of 0.5 mg of CLS-AX.

"We believe the absence of any dose limiting toxicities in the first two cohorts of the OASIS trial, combined with our pre-clinical toxicology data, supports our plan to escalate to the higher CLS-AX dose of 0.5 mg in Cohort 3 rather than the previous 0.3 mg dose. We have initiated patient screening for Cohort 3, with target completion of this cohort planned for mid-year 2022," said Thomas Ciulla, Chief Medical Officer.

OASIS is evaluating CLS-AX for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

