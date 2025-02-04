Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference

Clearside Biomedical executives will participate in a virtual conference on February 11, 2025, discussing eye therapy innovations.

Quiver AI Summary

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating eye therapy delivery through the suprachoroidal space, announced that CEO George Lasezkay and CMO Victor Chong will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference on February 11, 2025. The event will be accessible via webcast on Clearside's website, with an archive available for three months. Clearside is advancing its SCS Microinjector platform for targeted therapy delivery to the eye, with its lead product, CLS-AX, in development for neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The company is also working on treatments for geographic atrophy and has commercially launched its first product, XIPERE. For further details, visit clearsidebio.com.

Potential Positives

Participation in a prominent conference demonstrates Clearside Biomedical's commitment to engaging with the investment community and raising awareness of its innovative therapies.

Advancements in the development pipeline, particularly the planning for a Phase 3 program for CLS-AX, indicate progress and potential for future market success in treating wet AMD.

Approval and availability of Clearside's first product, XIPERE®, underscores the company's ability to bring innovative therapies to market, enhancing its credibility and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide any new clinical data or updates regarding the progress of their lead program, CLS-AX, which may raise concerns about the pace of development.

The mention of strategic partnerships without detailing existing collaborations or the success of previous products may suggest insufficient market traction or reliance on external entities.

The upcoming participation in a virtual conference may imply a lack of in-person interactions, potentially limiting engagement with investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

What is Clearside Biomedical known for?

Clearside Biomedical is known for revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®).

When is the upcoming Fireside Chat featuring Clearside executives?

The Fireside Chat will take place on February 11, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET during the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference.

How can I access the Fireside Chat webcast?

The live and archived webcast can be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

What is the lead program of Clearside Biomedical?

Clearside's lead program is CLS-AX, which is in development for treating neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

What is XIPERE® and its significance?

XIPERE® is Clearside's first product, an injectable suspension approved for suprachoroidal use, available in the U.S. through a commercial partner.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLSD Insider Trading Activity

$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NGAI HANG VICTOR CHONG (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 36,500 shares for an estimated $36,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS



®



), announced today George Lasezkay, PharmD, JD, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Victor Chong, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Head of Research and Development, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET.





A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section:



Events and Presentations



. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.







About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.







Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS



®



) to improve patient outcomes. Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector



®



, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program,



CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)



, is in development for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Planning for a Phase 3 program is underway. In addition, Clearside is evaluating various small molecules for the potential long-acting treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product,



XIPERE







®







(triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension)



for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit



clearsidebio.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Investor and Media Contacts:







Jenny Kobin





Remy Bernarda







ir@clearsidebio.com







Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.