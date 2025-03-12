Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Clearside Biomedical will announce 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$CLSD Insider Trading Activity

$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NGAI HANG VICTOR CHONG (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 36,500 shares for an estimated $36,500

CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD) (“Clearside” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS



®



), announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be reported on Thursday, March 27, 2025 after the close of the financial markets. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.





The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section:



Events and Presentations



. The live call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) and entering conference code: 733956. The Company suggests participants join 15 minutes in advance of the event.







About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.







Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS



®



) to improve patient outcomes. Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector



®



, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program,



CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension)



, is in development for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Planning for a Phase 3 program is underway. In addition, Clearside is evaluating various small molecules for the potential long-acting treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product,



XIPERE







®







(triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension)



for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit



clearsidebio.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.





Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.



