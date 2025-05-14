CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL Earnings Results: $CLSD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL ($CLSD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $2,330,000, beating estimates of $173,400 by $2,156,600.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLSD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.