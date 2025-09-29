Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Price Target Increased by 1,400.00% to 64.26

The average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical (NasdaqGM:CLSD) has been revised to $64.26 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of $4.28 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,448.43% from the latest reported closing price of $4.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSD is 0.00%, an increase of 25.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 10,269K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,971K shares representing 37.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 1,508K shares representing 28.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 24.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing an increase of 38.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 790K shares representing 15.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 58.88% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 534K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 62.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 78.79% over the last quarter.

