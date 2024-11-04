Clearside Biomedical appoints Gibney as new Chair of board of directors

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) announced the appointment of Tony Gibney as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2024. Gibney, who joined Clearside’s Board as an independent director in April 2024, succeeds Clay Thorp, who will continue serving as a member of the Board.
