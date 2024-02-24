ClearSale (BOVESPA:CLSA3) Price Target Decreased by 28.13% to 5.87

The average one-year price target for ClearSale (BOVESPA:CLSA3) has been revised to 5.86 / share. This is an decrease of 28.12% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.63% from the latest reported closing price of 4.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearSale. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSA3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 69.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.28% to 3,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,342K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing a decrease of 60.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 48.47% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 284K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 30.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 43.33% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 274K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 26.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 31.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 102K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 37.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 12.19% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 20.55% over the last quarter.

