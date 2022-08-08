ClearPoint Neuro's (NASDAQ:CLPT) investors will be pleased with their incredible 724% return over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) share price is up a whopping 724% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 111% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that ClearPoint Neuro didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years ClearPoint Neuro saw its revenue grow at 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 52%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like ClearPoint Neuro, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:CLPT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on ClearPoint Neuro

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, ClearPoint Neuro shareholders did even worse, losing 30%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 52% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ClearPoint Neuro better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with ClearPoint Neuro (including 1 which is significant) .

But note: ClearPoint Neuro may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

