ClearPoint Neuro Surges Nearly 40% - Can The Stock Retest Its 52-week High?

(RTTNews) - Shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) are up nearly 40% at $17 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

This global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company operates in two segments: (i) a business providing medical devices for neurosurgical applications, and (ii) a business focused on partnerships in the biologics and drug delivery space. Its primary medical device product is the ClearPoint system, designed to target and guide: (a) the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters; and (b) the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. The company began commercialization of the ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System, a laser ablation system, in 2022.

Earlier this month, the ClearPoint Prism Neuro Laser Therapy System received FDA clearance to include 1.5T MRI guidance in addition to the previously cleared 3T MRI guidance. This expanded labelling paves the way to significantly increase ClearPoint Prism's market opportunity within the United States, where 1.5T MRI systems account for approximately 60% of clinical use.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company continues to expect revenue to range between $36.0 million and $41.0 million. Revenue was $31.4 million for the full year 2024, an increase of 31% over 2023.

If the 2025 outlook is achieved, it would mark ClearPoint's 11th consecutive year of annual revenue growth.

When ClearPoint Neuro was featured on our site on May 2, 2024, it was trading around $5.50. The stock rallied in the successive months, reaching a high of $19.22 on February 6, 2025, before pulling back.

