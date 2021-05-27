ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Looks Due For A Compensation Raise

The solid performance at ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Joe Burnett has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

Comparing ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$371m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$797k for the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 7.8% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of US$435.0k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.7m. That is to say, Joe Burnett is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, Joe Burnett directly owns US$4.7m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$435k US$366k 55% Other US$362k US$498k 45% Total Compensation US$797k US$864k 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that ClearPoint Neuro pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 19% per year. Its revenue is up 16% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. for providing a total return of 750% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given the improved performance, shareholders may be more forgiving of CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for ClearPoint Neuro that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from ClearPoint Neuro, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

