CLEARPOINT NEURO Earnings Results: $CLPT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEARPOINT NEURO ($CLPT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, missing estimates of -$0.16 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $8,490,000, beating estimates of $8,364,000 by $126,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLPT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CLEARPOINT NEURO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of CLEARPOINT NEURO stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CLEARPOINT NEURO Government Contracts

We have seen $183,749 of award payments to $CLPT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CLEARPOINT NEURO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CLEARPOINT NEURO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CLPT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.