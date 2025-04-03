ClearOne Slides on Q4 Loss Despite Cost Cuts & Latest Launches

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. CLRO have declined 7% since reporting fourth-quarter and 2024 results. In contrast, the S&P 500 has posted a modest rise of 0.5% during the same period. Over the past month, ClearOne shares have plunged 41.3%, significantly underperforming the broader index’s 2.6% decline.

Revenue & Earnings Performance

ClearOne reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $3 million, marking a 29% decline from $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, this represented an 18.1% improvement over the third quarter’s $2.5 million, driven by increased shipments of video products and wireless microphones. Gross profit for the quarter was $0.9 million, down 44% year over year but up from $0.6 million in the preceding quarter. The gross margin stood at 30%, a notable improvement from 24% in the third quarter of 2024 but down from 38% a year earlier, impacted by inventory obsolescence.

The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or 9 cents per share, against a net income of $2.6 million, or 11 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was mainly due to the absence of a $4-million gain from a patent cross-license agreement recognized in fourth-quarter 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss widened to $2.1 million from $1.2 million a year ago, though it was essentially flat sequentially.

ClearOne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ClearOne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ClearOne, Inc. Quote

Operating Metrics & Cost Management

ClearOne reduced its quarterly operating expenses 12% to $2.9 million from $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses also declined to $2.8 million from $3.2 million. The decrease reflects the ongoing impacts of cost-cutting initiatives implemented throughout 2024. For the full year, operating expenses totaled $11.8 million, a 10% reduction from $13.1 million in 2023. These reductions helped offset part of the top-line weakness, though not enough to avoid a full-year GAAP net loss of $9.0 million, sharply wider than the prior year’s $0.6 million loss.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was negative $1.9 million compared with a loss of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. On an annual basis, adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $8.2 million, widening from a loss of $4.1 million in 2023.

Management Commentary

CEO Derek Graham highlighted the company’s strategic focus on accelerating product shipments while maintaining a lean cost structure. He attributed sequential revenue growth and margin expansion to operational discipline and enhanced demand for ClearOne’s video and wireless solutions. Graham noted that while full-year revenues declined due to the lingering effects of past production shortfalls and the absence of Microsoft Teams certification for its products, the company is actively working to address these challenges.

Looking ahead, management aims to drive product innovation and optimize customer experiences. Specific initiatives include boosting interoperability with third-party DSPs, enhancing visibility at industry events and increasing investments in high-potential regions, such as the Middle East and India.

Factors Behind Headline Numbers

ClearOne’s fourth-quarter revenue performance was influenced by a rebound in shipments of newer products like the DIALOG 20 USB wireless microphone, which offers sub-4 millisecond latency and was showcased at ISE 2024 and the US InfoComm Expo. However, the lack of Microsoft Teams certification for its conferencing products remained a significant headwind. The year-over-year contraction in gross profit was largely attributed to a write-off of obsolete inventory, while higher legal and accounting expenses contributed to the slight sequential increase in non-GAAP operating costs.

View

Management expressed confidence in achieving growth through continued cost discipline, product innovation and expansion into key international markets. A strong emphasis was placed on improving product interoperability and the partner network experience to support customer retention and acquisition.

Other Developments

In March 2024, ClearOne announced a special one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share, signaling confidence in its liquidity and long-term outlook. The company ended the year with $1.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no secured debt. This compares with $21.3 million at the end of 2023, which included a $6.4-million income tax refund and a $4-million gain from the 2023 patent agreement.

Additionally, ClearOne introduced several products in the quarter, including the DIALOG 20 USB, Versa USB22D Dante Adapter, BMA 360D and DIALOG UVHF systems. These launches reflect its continued investment in solutions designed to support hybrid and BYOD collaboration environments.

Overall, while ClearOne faces ongoing revenue pressures, particularly from certification and competitive constraints, the company is actively adapting through innovation and strategic geographic expansion. However, the stock’s sharp recent decline suggests that investors should remain cautious about the company’s near-term prospects.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.