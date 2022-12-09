Markets
ClearOne, Shure Settle All Pending Legal Disputes - Quick Facts

December 09, 2022 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) and Shure Incorporated have reached a global settlement of all pending legal disputes. The companies have agreed to file dismissals with prejudice in all pending cases.

The companies have agreed to release the other party from all claims and to cross-license all patent rights involved with the cases, such that each party will be free to sell their products without restrictions going forward. The companies have also agreed to cross-license certain additional patent rights and have made covenants not to sue.

