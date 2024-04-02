News & Insights

Markets
CLRO

clearone communications inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

April 02, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - clearone communications inc. (CLRO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.642 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $24.028 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $4.154 million from $4.021 million last year.

clearone communications inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.642 Mln. vs. $24.028 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.154 Mln vs. $4.021 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.