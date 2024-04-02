clearone communications inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - clearone communications inc. (CLRO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.642 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $24.028 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $4.154 million from $4.021 million last year.

clearone communications inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.642 Mln. vs. $24.028 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.154 Mln vs. $4.021 Mln last year.

