Clearmind's CMND-100 Meets Phase 1 Primary Goal In Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) on Thursday reported that Part A of its ongoing FDA-regulated Phase 1/2 trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability for CMND-100 in the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

CMND-100 is Clearmind's proprietary oral formulation of 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI), a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen-derived compound intended to promote adaptive neuroplasticity while avoiding the perceptual effects associated with classical psychedelic therapies.

The company believes this profile could enable a more accessible treatment approach without requiring intensive clinical supervision or prolonged monitored treatment sessions.

The Phase 1/2 trial is a multinational, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100. Later stages of the study are expected to evaluate the drug in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder and assess its potential to reduce alcohol cravings and consumption.

Part A of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial enrolled 24 healthy volunteers across four single-ascending-dose cohorts of approximately 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg and 160 mg, with six participants in each cohort.

All 24 participants completed treatment according to protocol.

The study achieved its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability. CMND-100 demonstrated a consistent safety profile throughout the dose-escalation phase, including at the 160 mg dose, with no serious adverse events reported. Overall tolerability remained consistent across all four cohorts.

The multicenter study is being conducted under FDA oversight at leading institutions in the U.S. and Israel, including Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, and Hadassah Medical Center.

Following completion of the full Part A dataset analysis, Clearmind said it intends to advance the program into subsequent stages of development, including dosing patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.

Clearmind Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen-derived therapies for alcohol use disorder, addiction, weight management and other mental health conditions.

CMND is trading up 7.17% at $1.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.