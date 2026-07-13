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Clearmind Responds To RFI From US Health Dept For CMND-100 In Addressing Alcohol Abuse; Stock Up

July 13, 2026 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical stage biotechnology company, on Friday responded to the Request for Information (RFI) issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for CMND-100 in treating alcohol use disorder.

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a widespread behavioral disease causing the compulsive use of alcohol and binge behavior. The disorder affects about 10% of individuals in the U.S., out of which only one in ten seek treatment.

The use of 5-methoxy-2-aminodindane (MEAI) drugs for the treatment of AUD has been developed by the company in a program that includes CMND-100. CMND-100 is a proprietary, MEAI-based non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen designed for treating AUD.

The company stated that the HHS requested details of the program to establish potential treatments for addiction disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

CMND closed Friday at $2.03, down 1.93%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $2.7, up 33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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