Clearmind Reports Progress In CMND-100 AUD Trial; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) reported continued successful treatment of participants in the third cohort of its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CMND-100 for Alcohol Use Disorder, marking another step forward for its non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based therapy.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a chronic condition that affects millions worldwide, and current treatment options often fall short in helping patients reduce cravings and regain control over their drinking.

Clearmind's CMND-100 is designed to offer a new approach by using a non-hallucinogenic compound intended to support healthier neural pathways without the psychedelic effects seen in first-generation molecules.

The ongoing Phase I/IIa study is a multinational, multicenter trial assessing safety, tolerability, drug behavior in the body, and early signs of effectiveness in people with moderate to severe AUD.

Participants at Yale University and Johns Hopkins University continue to move through the treatment protocol with no serious adverse events reported, reinforcing the drug's safety profile to date.

The company noted that this progress builds on earlier positive recruitment momentum and encouraging topline results from previous cohorts. The third cohort is now being treated across leading intuitions including Yale University and Johns Hopkins University, and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, reflecting growing confidence in CMND-100's potential as a next-generation therapy for AUD.

Clearmind describes CMND-100 as a proprietary, non-hallucinogenic, MEAI-based oral drug candidate aimed at addressing widespread unmet needs in addiction treatment. The company holds 31 granted patents across 19 patent families and continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio.

The company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on December 15, 2025.

CMND is currently trading at $0.61, down 10%.

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