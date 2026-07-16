Clearmind Reports Positive Ex Vivo Data For Intranasal MEAI Drug; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Thursday released ex vivo data for an intranasal MEAI formulation indicating improved retention compared to standard formulae.

The intranasal formulation of 5-methoxy-2-aminodindane (MEAI) has been developed by the company drugs for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD), addiction, and weight loss management. The drug is an investigational, MEAI-based non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen designed as a mucoadhesive to bind to nasal tissue.

In the ex vivo study, freshly isolated rabbit mucosal tissue was exposed to the company's proprietary MEAI formulation and a standard, non-mucoadhesive MEAI formulation. The amount of formulation retained on the tissue was measured over a 30-minute period to generate comparative residence time profiles.

The study found that the intranasal MEAI formulation demonstrated higher retention and consistently maintained a greater proportion of its initially adhered dose throughout the entire evaluation period.

MEAI formulations currently advanced by the company includes CMND-100, which has been designed for treating AUD.

CMND is currently trading at $2.16, up 1.06%.

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