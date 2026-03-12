BioTech
Clearmind Proceeds Recruitment For Third Cohort Of Phase I/IIa Trial Of CMND-100 In AUD

March 12, 2026 — 04:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage neuroplastogen pharmaceutical biotech company, announced that it is continuing participant enrollment for the third cohort of its ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CMND-100, its investigational drug candidate for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

This enrollment follows the positive safety topline results from the second cohort evaluating CMND-100 in AUD reported earlier in February 2026.

CMND-100 is Clearmind's proprietary non-hallucinogenic oral drug candidate for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The Phase I/IIa clinical trial is a multinational, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100 in patients with moderate to severe AUD.

In the second cohort, CMND-100 demonstrated continued safety and tolerability, building on the favourable outcomes from prior cohorts.

Participant recruitment for the third cohort is happening at sites, including Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre.

"We are excited to progress with the clinical trial at these prestigious institutions", said Dr Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine.

CMND has traded between $0.8950 and $52.40 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.93, down 6.28%

