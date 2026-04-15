Clearmind Medicine's CMND-100 Trial Clears Safety Review For Alcohol Use Disorder

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) announced that its independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board has issued a positive recommendation to continue the ongoing FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial of CMND-100 for Alcohol Use Disorder.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a widespread condition that affects millions globally, often with limited effective treatment options. CMND-100 is Clearmind's proprietary, non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based oral drug candidate designed to address moderate to severe AUD.

The DSMB recommendation followed the successful completion of the third patient cohort, with top-line safety data showing that CMND-100 was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported. These findings reinforce the favorable safety profile observed in earlier cohorts.

As a result, Clearmind will advance to the fourth cohort of the trial, increasing the tested dose to 160 mg. The multinational, multicenter study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100.

The company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on December 15, 2025.

CMND closed Wednesday's trading at $0.65, down 28.57%. During overnight trading the stock is at $0.66, up 2.00%.

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