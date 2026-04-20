Clearmind Medicine Welcomes Executive Order On Psychedelic Therapies

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has announced two major developments: positive top-line safety results from its ongoing clinical trial of CMND-100 for Alcohol Use Disorder, and support for President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order aimed at accelerating psychedelic innovation and expanding access to mental health care for veterans.

Executive Order Recognition

On April 18, 2026, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing the U.S. FDA to fast-track reviews of breakthrough-designated psychedelic therapies and broaden patient access pathways. Clearmind described the directive as a historic step toward advancing psychedelic innovation and addressing unmet needs in mental health care.

The company emphasized that the order reflects growing recognition of non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens as a potential therapy for conditions such as PTSD, depression, and alcohol use disorder. "This Executive Order underscores the urgent need to remove barriers and deliver innovative treatments to millions of Americans, especially veterans," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine.

Clinical Milestone for CMND-100

Clearmind's lead candidate, CMND-100 (MEAI) is currently in FDA-approved Phase I/IIa trial. The company reported that CMND-100 met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability in the third cohort- the highest dose tested to date. No serious adverse events were observed, and results were consistent with earlier cohorts.

The multinational, multicenter study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy in patients with moderate to severe AUD. Meeting the primary endpoint supports continued advancement of CMND-100 as a potential non-hallucinogenic treatment option for a condition with limited effective therapies.

Company Outlook

Clearmind's intellectual property portfolio includes 19 patent families and 31 granted patents, with plans to expand further. The company reaffirmed its commitment to working with regulators and policymakers to ensure breakthrough treatments reach patients responsibly and efficiently.

Together, the clinical milestone and regulatory momentum highlight Clearmind Medicine's position at the forefront of psychedelic innovation, where science and policy are converging to deliver new solutions for mental health care.

The company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on December 15, 2025.

CMND closed Monday's trading at $1.14, up 58.42%. During overnight trading the shares are at $1.04, down 8.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.