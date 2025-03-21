Clearmind Medicine On Track To Initiate Phase I/IIa Trial Of CMND-100 For Alcohol Use Disorder

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), Friday announced that the company has reached a key milestone in its clinical development, as its innovative drug candidate, CMND-100, has successfully arrived in the United States, paving the way for its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial for Alcohol Use Disorder or AUD.

The Phase I/IIa trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of CMND-100, a proprietary MEAI-based oral drug candidate, in reducing alcohol consumption and cravings.

The trial will be conducted at Yale School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the U.S., with an additional study site at IMCA (Israel Medical Center for Addiction) in Ramat Gan, Israel.

CEO Adi Zuloff-Shani emphasized the significance of transitioning to a clinical-stage company, highlighting preclinical data supporting CMND-100's potential as an effective AUD treatment.

Meanwhile, the company noted that if the study results are successful, it could mark a transformative breakthrough in the treatment of alcohol addiction, potentially leading to further clinical development and commercialization efforts.

Currently, CMND is trading at $1.150 down by 1.67 percent on the Nasdaq.

