Clearmind Medicine Submits US Patent Application For Treating Metabolic Syndrome, Obesity

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Tuesday said it has submitted an additional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as part of its ongoing collaborations with SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC).

The patent application refers to the novel proprietary composition of Clearmind's MEAI compound, 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane with Palmitoylethanolamide, the active ingredient of SciSparc's proprietary CannAmide, for treating metabolic syndrome and obesity.

As part of the collaboration with SciSparc, twelve other patent applications have been filed by Clearmind for various proprietary compositionss, including the composition of SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide with Clearmind's MEAI compound for the treatments of alcohol use disorder, cocaine addiction and obesity and its related metabolic disorders.

