News & Insights

Markets
CMND

Clearmind Medicine Submits US Patent Application For Treating Metabolic Syndrome, Obesity

July 16, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Tuesday said it has submitted an additional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as part of its ongoing collaborations with SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC).

The patent application refers to the novel proprietary composition of Clearmind's MEAI compound, 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane with Palmitoylethanolamide, the active ingredient of SciSparc's proprietary CannAmide, for treating metabolic syndrome and obesity.

As part of the collaboration with SciSparc, twelve other patent applications have been filed by Clearmind for various proprietary compositionss, including the composition of SciSparc's Palmitoylethanolamide with Clearmind's MEAI compound for the treatments of alcohol use disorder, cocaine addiction and obesity and its related metabolic disorders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.