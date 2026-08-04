Clearmind Medicine Signs LOI To Acquire 51% Stake In EV Wireless Charging Solutions; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage biotech company, announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a 51% stake in an intelligent EV (electric vehicles) wireless charging solutions company for automated parking systems and autonomous mobile platforms for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million.

The proprietary technology of the to-be-acquired company features smart communication, energy management, and continuous charging up to 10 kW without cables, manual connections or traditional charging infrastructure. In addition, it integrates robotic parking systems with real-time energy management.

In addition, in connection with the acquisition closure, Clearmind shall extend a loan to the company in the principal amount of $1.5 million. The loan shall bear interest at a rate of 4% per annum and shall be repaid on the two year anniversary of the closing.

Clearmind describes the to-be-acquired company as one of the few companies worldwide to advance smart parking infrastructure and autonomous vehicles.

Meanwhile, the announcement did not explain the operational or technical relevance of the proposed acquisition to Clearmind Medicine's drug development business.

CMND has traded between $1.43 and $524 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.63, down 3.55%.

In the pre-market, CMND is down 3.68% at $1.57.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.