Clearmind Medicine Secures Patent For Psychedelic Combination Therapy In Mexico

February 04, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) a clinical pharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the publication of a patent by the Instituto Mexicano de la Propriedad Industrial or IMPI for its innovative combination therapy targeting binge behaviors such as alcohol consumption, eating, tobacco use, shopping, and sexual conduct.

The patent covers a novel combination of MEAI, a psychedelic compound, and N-Acylethanolamines, including Palmitoylethanolamide or PEA.

This breakthrough treatment is part of Clearmind's ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in CNS treatments.

The approval highlights Clearmind's continued focus on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics to address widespread, underserved health issues.

This publication is a key milestone in the company's efforts to create new treatments for addiction and behavioral disorders.

Currently, CMND is trading at $1.15 up by 0.89%.

