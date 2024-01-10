News & Insights

Clearmind Medicine Says It Completed Type A Meeting With FDA; Stock Up 38%

January 10, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Clearmind Medicine, Inc. (CMND) announced Wednesday it has completed a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the Company's clinical trial of its proprietary MEAI-based, CMND-100 compound, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder treatment (AUD) using its novel psychedelic- based therapy.

The active ingredient in CMND-100 is MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane), a novel psychoactive molecule that has been reported to reduce the desire to consume alcoholic beverages while exerting a euphoric alcohol-like experience.

MEAI was found to interact with the serotonergic receptors 5-HT1a, 5-HT2a and 5-HT2b. The serotonergic system is considered to play a key role in the regulation of alcohol intake, reward, preference, and dependence.

MEAI was also found to interact with the alpha-2-adrenergic receptors a2A, a2B and a2C and the plasma membrane monoamine transporters for dopamine (DAT), norepinephrine (NET) and serotonin (SERT).

These are believed to participate in mediating alcohol drinking behavior, and therefore could constitute important molecular targets for interventions that target drugs of abuse such as alcohol.

