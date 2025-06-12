Clearmind Medicine Partners with Leading Government Affairs Firm to Advance Psychedelic Therapeutics

Clearmind Medicine engages a consulting firm to navigate regulatory landscapes and promote psychedelic therapeutics for mental health treatment.

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics, has engaged a leading government and political affairs consulting firm to help advance the integration of psychedelic treatments into mainstream healthcare. This partnership aims to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and educate U.S. policymakers on the benefits of psychedelics for mental health disorders, such as PTSD and alcohol use disorder. Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind, highlighted the need for proactive engagement to ensure safe access to these therapies. Clearmind’s lead candidate, CMND-100, is currently in Phase I/IIa clinical trials at prominent institutions, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving progress in this rapidly evolving field.

Potential Positives

Engagement of a leading government and political affairs firm to support the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments demonstrates Clearmind's proactive approach to navigating regulatory challenges.

The partnership highlights the company's commitment to advocating for informed, science-based regulatory frameworks for psychedelic therapies, potentially leading to increased acceptance in the healthcare community.

The mention of Clearmind's lead candidate, CMND-100, currently in Phase I/IIa clinical trials at prestigious institutions, showcases the company's innovative research and development efforts in the field of mental health treatment.

The press release emphasizes Clearmind's extensive intellectual property portfolio, which includes nineteen patent families and 31 granted patents, reinforcing its position as a significant player in the psychedelic therapeutics market.

Potential Negatives

The engagement of a government and political affairs firm may signal challenges in navigating regulatory landscapes for psychedelic therapies, highlighting potential hurdles in advancing these treatments.

The reliance on external lobbying may raise concerns about the company's capacity to influence regulatory changes independently, suggesting a lack of internal expertise in regulatory matters.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates inherent uncertainties in the company's plans, potentially undermining investor confidence regarding the timeline and success of its therapeutic candidates.

FAQ

What is Clearmind Medicine focused on?

Clearmind Medicine is focused on the discovery and development of psychedelic-derived therapeutics for under-treated health issues.

Why did Clearmind engage a government affairs firm?

Clearmind engaged a government affairs firm to navigate regulatory environments and advocate for psychedelic-based treatments in healthcare.

What is CMND-100?

CMND-100 is Clearmind's lead candidate currently in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for alcohol use disorder.

How does Clearmind plan to educate policymakers?

Clearmind intends to educate policymakers on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics and support balanced regulations for these treatments.

Where can I find more information about Clearmind?

More information about Clearmind can be found on their official website at www.clearmindmedicine.com.

$CMND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CMND stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Vancouver, Canada, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Engages Leading Government and Political Affairs Firm to Advance Psychedelic Therapeutics





Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced it has engaged a prominent government and political affairs consulting and lobbying firm to support its mission of advancing psychedelic-based treatments.





As psychedelics gain traction in the pharmaceutical industry for their potential to treat conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other mental health disorders, Clearmind recognizes the importance of navigating complex regulatory landscapes and fostering greater acceptance among policymakers in the U.S. The Company has partnered with the esteemed firm to help advance the integration of psychedelic therapies into mainstream healthcare by advocating for informed, science-based regulatory frameworks.





“We are pleased to collaborate with a team of seasoned government affairs experts to help shape the future of psychedelic medicine,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine. “Psychedelics hold immense promise for transforming mental health treatment, but their novelty requires proactive engagement with regulators and policymakers to ensure safe and equitable access. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving progress in this rapidly evolving field.”





The consulting firm, known for its expertise in navigating federal and state regulatory environments, will work closely with Clearmind to educate policymakers on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics, support the development of balanced regulations, and foster strategic alliances to advance the Company’s innovative pipeline, including its lead candidate, CMND-100, currently in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for AUD at prestigious institutions like Yale School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains





“





forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as





“





expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (





“





SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





