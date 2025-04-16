Clearmind Medicine Launches First U.S. Clinical Site For FDA-Approved Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) on Wednesday announced the launch of its first U.S. clinical site at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CMND-100, a psychedelic-derived treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder or AUD.

The trial will assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, along with preliminary evaluations of efficacy in reducing alcohol cravings and consumption.

This marks the first clinical application of Clearmind's proprietary CMND-100 platform, a MEAI-based oral drug candidate designed to modulate addictive reward mechanisms.

"This milestone underscores the growing recognition of CMND-100's potential as a breakthrough treatment for AUD," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind.

The study will also be conducted at Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut and the IMCA Center in Israel.

The principal investigator at Johns Hopkins is Dr. Jennifer Ellis, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, with co-investigator Professor Eric Strain, Director of the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit.

AUD remains a serious public health issue, with approximately 400 million people globally affected. In the U.S., 15.1% of adults aged 18-25 met criteria for AUD in 2023, according to the NSDUH.

Traditional treatments remain limited, highlighting the need for innovative approaches like CMND-100.

Clearmind's development program is part of its broader mission to treat addiction, mental health disorders, and metabolic conditions through novel psychedelic-based therapeutics.

Currently, CMND is trading at $0.94 up by 2.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.