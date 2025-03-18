Clearmind Medicine Initiates First Clinical Trial Of CMND-100 For Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc.(CMND), Tuesday announced the initiation of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of its innovative drug CMND-100 in Alcohol Use Disorder or AUD patients.

This marks the first clinical application of the company's proprietary CMND-100 platform.

The trial aims to assess the potential of CMND-100 to reduce alcohol cravings and consumption in individuals diagnosed with AUD.

The study will also evaluate the drug's safety and pharmacokinetic profile, with early efficacy results being included as part of the trial.

The trial is being conducted at multiple prestigious research sites, including IMCA in Israel, Yale School of Medicine, and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

CMND-100 is a MEAI-based oral drug designed to offer a novel approach to treating AUD by modulating reward mechanisms associated with addiction.

This study is a significant step forward for Clearmind as it moves to evaluate the promising preclinical data in human clinical trials, aiming to provide a potential breakthrough treatment for alcoholism.

This milestone highlights Clearmind's commitment to addressing the global health challenge of Alcohol Use Disorder with innovative, psychedelic-derived therapeutics.

Currently, CMND is trading at $1.10 down by 2.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

