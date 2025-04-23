Clearmind Medicine Inc. Initiates Patient Enrollment for Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial in Alcohol Use Disorder

Clearmind Medicine announces patient enrollment for a clinical trial on its psychedelic treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder.

Quiver AI Summary

Clearmind Medicine Inc. has announced the activation of its U.S. clinical trial site at the Yale School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry for a Phase I/IIa clinical trial focusing on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The company has completed all necessary preparations, including FDA approval and Institutional Review Board approvals, and is ready to begin patient enrollment. Led by Dr. Anahita Bassir Nia, the trial will also take place at Johns Hopkins University and the IMCA Center in Israel. CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani emphasized the importance of addressing AUD, which affects millions and is often inadequately treated. Clearmind aims to develop innovative psychedelic-derived therapies to improve treatment outcomes for those suffering from alcoholism.

Potential Positives

Initiation of the U.S. clinical trial site at Yale School of Medicine marks a significant step in advancing research for Clearmind's innovative treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder.

Completion of necessary preparations, including FDA approval and launch of Electronic Data Capture system, demonstrates the company's readiness to begin patient enrollment.

Collaboration with renowned institutions such as Yale and Johns Hopkins enhances the credibility and potential impact of the clinical trial.

Potential to transform the treatment landscape for Alcohol Use Disorder, addressing a major public health challenge, could position Clearmind as a leader in psychedelic-derived therapeutics.

Potential Negatives

Potential reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors regarding the actual outcomes of the clinical trial and the effectiveness of the treatment.

There is no guarantee that the company's innovative approach will lead to successful results, raising concerns about the viability of its drug candidate, CMND-100.

The company is entering a highly competitive field of psychedelic therapeutics, which may impact its market position and future growth prospects.

FAQ

What is Clearmind Medicine’s latest announcement?

Clearmind announced the initiation of its clinical trial site at Yale School of Medicine for Alcohol Use Disorder.

Who is leading the trial at Yale School of Medicine?

Dr. Anahita Bassir Nia, M.D., an expert in substance abuse, will lead the trial at Yale.

What is the primary focus of Clearmind Medicine?

Clearmind Medicine focuses on developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics for under-treated health problems like alcohol use disorder.

What is the significance of the CMND-100 trial?

The CMND-100 trial aims to transform the treatment landscape for alcoholism, addressing an urgent public health challenge.

Where else will the trial be conducted besides Yale?

The trial will also take place at Johns Hopkins University and the IMCA Center in Israel.

Full Release





The Company is now preparing for the enrollment of the first patient to receive Clearmind’s innovative treatment as part of the trial







Vancouver, Canada, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the initiation of its U.S. clinical trial site at the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry. With this initiation, the Company has now activated all planned sites for its clinical trial for its Phase I/IIa clinical trial in Alcohol Use Disorder (“AUD”) and can begin patient enrollment .Clearmind has completed all necessary preparations for the clinical trial, including obtaining Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start the Phase I/IIa clinical trial, Institutional Review Board (IRB) approvals from each clinical site, launch of its Electronic Data Capture (EDC) system to support the clinical trial and the arrival of its drug candidate, CMND-100, into the United States following successful manufacturing.





The trial in Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry will be led by Dr. Anahita Bassir Nia, M.D., a specialist in substance abuse, including alcohol abuse. The trial will also be conducted at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the U.S. and at the IMCA Center in Israel.





“AUD remains one of the most urgent and underserved public health challenges globally,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine. “With millions affected and current treatments often falling short, the study initiation for our FDA-approved CMND-100 trial marks a critical step toward potentially transforming the treatment landscape for alcoholism. We are honored to collaborate with world renowned institutions such as Yale and Johns Hopkins as we advance our mission to potentially provide safe, effective, and innovative solutions for individuals those suffering from alcoholism.”



About Clearmind Medicine Inc.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





For further information visit:





https://www.clearmindmedicine.com





or contact:





Investor Relations









invest@clearmindmedicine.com









Telephone: (604) 260-1566





US:





CMND@crescendo-ir.com









General Inquiries









Info@Clearmindmedicine.com













www.Clearmindmedicine.com











Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses potentially transforming alcoholism treatment landscape and its mission to potentially provide safe, effective, and innovative solutions for those suffering from alcoholism. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





