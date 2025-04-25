Clearmind Medicine Inc. Files International Patent for Novel Treatment of Eating Disorders Using 3-MMC and PEA

Clearmind Medicine files a patent for a treatment targeting eating disorders using 3-MMC and PEA, aiming to improve mental health outcomes.

Quiver AI Summary

Clearmind Medicine Inc. announced the filing of a new international patent application for a treatment targeting anorexia, bulimia, and other eating disorders, utilizing a combination of 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) and Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA). This innovative approach aims to tackle the neurobiological and psychological complexities associated with eating disorders, which significantly impair health and functionality, particularly among young women. The prevalence of eating disorders has risen globally, affecting approximately 70 million people. Clearmind's CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, emphasized the company's commitment to developing novel treatments for these conditions, continuing their focus on psychedelic-derived therapies. Clearmind holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio and aims to advance its therapeutic pipeline through rigorous scientific and clinical research.

Potential Positives

The filing of a new international patent application for a proprietary treatment targeting anorexia, bulimia, and other eating disorders positions Clearmind Medicine Inc. as a leader in developing innovative therapies for serious mental health conditions.

This patent application covers a novel combination of 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) and Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), highlighting the company's commitment to exploring unique therapeutic avenues that address complex neurobiological factors associated with eating disorders.

The announcement emphasizes Clearmind's dedication to addressing under-treated health problems, potentially expanding its market reach and enhancing its reputation in the biotech industry focused on mental health.

Having a robust intellectual portfolio with nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents, strengthens Clearmind's position in the marketplace and demonstrates significant research and development capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates that there's inherent uncertainty regarding the development and commercialization of their new treatment, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The absence of any guaranteed issuance of the new patent could hinder the company's competitive advantage in the therapeutic market, leaving it vulnerable to competitors.

The challenges associated with developing treatments for eating disorders may lead to regulatory hurdles and increased costs, impacting the company's financial stability.

FAQ

What is Clearmind Medicine Inc. focused on?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. specializes in developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics for under-treated health issues, particularly mental health conditions.

What recent patent application did Clearmind file?

Clearmind filed a new international patent for a treatment targeting anorexia and bulimia, using 3-MMC and PEA.

How common are eating disorders globally?

Up to 70 million people worldwide are affected by eating disorders, with significant prevalence among children and adolescents.

What are 3-MMC and PEA?

3-MMC and PEA are compounds explored by Clearmind for their therapeutic potential in treating eating disorders and related psychological issues.

Where can I find more information about Clearmind Medicine?

For more information, visit Clearmind's website at www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact their investor relations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $CMND stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Vancouver, Canada, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the filing of a new international patent application for a proprietary treatment targeting anorexia, bulimia and other eating disorders.





The patent application covers the use of 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) in combination with Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA). This innovative combination aims to address the complex neurobiological and psychological factors associated with eating disorders, offering a potential new avenue for treatment.







Eating disorders are serious mental health conditions that negatively impact an individual’s health, emotions, and ability to perform daily functions. Eating disorders are among the top ten leading causes of disability among young women and have one of the highest mortality rates compared to other mental disorders.



According to recent studies



, up to 70 million people globally are affected by eating disorders, with significant increases observed among children and adolescents. Global eating disorder prevalence increased from 3.4% to 7.8% between 2000 and 2018.









"The filing of this patent application underscores our continued commitment to developing innovative treatments for under-addressed mental health conditions," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. "By exploring the therapeutic potential of 3-MMC and PEA, we hope to provide new treatment options for individuals struggling with eating disorders." Clearmind's research and development efforts continue to focus on the potential of psychedelic-derived compounds to address a range of mental health challenges. The Company remains dedicated to advancing its pipeline of novel therapeutics through rigorous scientific investigation and clinical development.









About Clearmind Medicine Inc.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





For further information visit:





https://www.clearmindmedicine.com





or contact:





Investor Relations









invest@clearmindmedicine.com









Telephone: (604) 260-1566





US:





CMND@crescendo-ir.com









General Inquiries









Info@Clearmindmedicine.com













www.Clearmindmedicine.com











Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses





its





commitment to developing innovative treatments for under-addressed mental health conditions





, its





aim to provide new hope for individuals struggling with eating disorders





,





the potential of psychedelic-derived compounds to address a range of mental health challenges





and





advancing its pipeline of novel therapeutics through rigorous scientific investigation and clinical development





.





The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company.





Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations,





beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.