Clearmind Medicine Inc. Expands Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder with Addition of Hadassah-University Medical Center

Clearmind Medicine adds Hadassah-University Medical Center to its clinical trial for CMND-100, targeting Alcohol Use Disorder.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. has announced the addition of Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem as a new clinical site for its Phase I/IIa trial of CMND-100, an oral drug candidate aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial, led by Prof. Yossi Karko, will assess the safety and effectiveness of CMND-100 alongside other prominent institutions, including Yale and Johns Hopkins. This initiative seeks to enhance patient recruitment and data collection, addressing the significant unmet medical need of AUD, which affects over 280 million people globally. Clearmind's CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, expressed optimism about the trial’s expanded reach and its potential to offer novel therapeutic solutions for those impacted by alcohol dependence.

Potential Positives

Addition of Hadassah-University Medical Center as a clinical site is likely to enhance patient recruitment for the ongoing Phase I/IIa trial of CMND-100.

The trial is backed by prestigious institutions, further validating the potential of CMND-100 to address Alcohol Use Disorder, highlighting strong institutional credibility.

Alcohol Use Disorder represents a significant unmet medical need affecting over 280 million people globally, indicating a large potential market for CMND-100.

The company's intellectual property includes nineteen patent families and 31 granted patents, indicating a strong foundation for future product development and commercialization efforts.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, as there's no guarantee that expected outcomes will be achieved.

Limited efficacy and adoption of current treatment options for Alcohol Use Disorder highlight potential challenges Clearmind may face in distinguishing its product in a competitive market.

The company's status as a clinical-stage biotech firm indicates it is still in development, which can pose significant risks related to regulatory approvals and market entry.

FAQ

What is CMND-100 and its purpose?

CMND-100 is a proprietary MEAI-based oral drug candidate aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Where is the new clinical trial site located?

The new clinical trial site is at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel.

Who is leading the trial site in Jerusalem?

Prof. Yossi Karko, Director of the Center for Clinical Research, is leading the trial site at Hadassah.

How will the new site impact the clinical trial?

The new site is expected to enhance patient recruitment and improve data collection for the trial.

Why is there a need for new treatments for Alcohol Use Disorder?

Current treatments for Alcohol Use Disorder are limited in efficacy, creating demand for novel, evidence-based solutions.

Vancouver, Canada, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the addition of Hadassah-University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel, as a new clinical site for its ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CMND-100, a proprietary MEAI-based oral drug candidate, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).





The trial site at Hadassah-University Medical Center will be led by Prof. Yossi Karko, Director of the Center for Clinical Research, joining other prestigious institutions participating in the trial, including Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the United States, as well as Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) and IMCA in Israel.





The ongoing first-in-human trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of CMND-100, while also exploring its potential to reduce alcohol cravings and consumption in individuals diagnosed with AUD. The inclusion of additional leading institutions is expected to enhance patient recruitment, accelerate data collection, and increase the statistical power of the study.





Alcohol Use Disorder affects over 280 million people globally, representing a significant unmet medical need and a potential multibillion-dollar market opportunity. Despite its prevalence, current treatment options are limited in efficacy and adoption, creating strong demand for novel, evidence-based solutions.





“We are honored to welcome Hadassah-University Medical Center to our Phase I/IIa clinical trial, alongside several of the most renowned global institutions, which we believe is further validation of CMND-100’s potential,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. “This addition deepens the scientific strength of our trial and supports our mission to deliver a novel therapeutic option for the hundreds of millions of individuals around the world facing the devastating impact alcohol dependence can have on both them and their families.”







About Clearmind Medicine Inc.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how the inclusion of additional leading institutions in the clinical trial is expected to enhance patient recruitment, accelerate data collection, and increase the statistical power of the study, the potential multibillion-dollar market opportunity for Alcohol Use Disorder treatments and the Company’s





mission to deliver a novel therapeutic option for the hundreds of millions of individuals around the world facing the devastating impact alcohol dependence can have on both them and their families. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





