Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Patent Publication for Innovative Combination Therapy Targeting Binge Behavior

Clearmind Medicine announces a patent for a combination therapy targeting binge behavior, developed in collaboration with SciSparc Ltd.

Quiver AI Summary

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a Vancouver-based biotech company specializing in psychedelic-derived therapeutics, announced the publication of a new patent by Mexico's National Patent Office. This patent covers a combination therapy involving MEAI and N-Acylethanolamines aimed at addressing various binge behaviors such as alcohol and tobacco consumption. The development is part of a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd., focusing on innovative therapies that combine psychedelic compounds with N-Acylethanolamines. Clearmind has a significant intellectual property portfolio, including 31 granted patents across 19 families, and is committed to expanding its patents as it continues to research and develop solutions for under-treated health issues.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a patent publication by the Instituto Mexicano de la Propriedad Industrial (IMPI) for an innovative combination therapy targeting binge behaviors, which could enhance the company's proprietary position in the market.

Collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. strengthens Clearmind's portfolio and enhances its capability to research and develop novel psychedelic-derived therapies.

The company has an extensive intellectual property portfolio with nineteen patent families and 31 granted patents, indicating robust research and development potential.

The focus on addressing under-treated health issues, such as alcohol use disorder, positions the company favorably within a growing market for therapeutic solutions.

Potential Negatives

The patent publication does not guarantee that the company will successfully commercialize its innovative combination therapy, as the outcome of pending patent applications is uncertain.

Forward-looking statements indicate risks and uncertainties surrounding the company's projections, suggesting that actual results may significantly differ from management's expectations.

The mention of dependence on collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. may raise concerns about the company's ability to maintain control over its intellectual property and development processes.

FAQ

What is Clearmind Medicine Inc. known for?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is a biotech company focused on developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics for under-treated health problems.

What recent patent was published by Clearmind?

The recent patent pertains to a combination therapy of MEAI and N-Acylethanolamines targeting binge behaviors, including alcohol and food consumption.

Who is Clearmind collaborating with for their research?

Clearmind is collaborating with SciSparc Ltd. to research innovative combination therapies integrating psychedelic compounds.

What type of disorders is Clearmind aiming to address?

Clearmind aims to address widespread health problems, particularly alcohol use disorder, through psychedelic-based therapeutic compounds.

Where can I find more information about Clearmind Medicine?

More information about Clearmind Medicine can be found on their official website at www.clearmindmedicine.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CMND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CMND stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announces today a patent publication by the Instituto Mexicano de la Propriedad Industrial (IMPI), the National Mexico Patent Office. The patent refers to the Company’s innovative combination therapy of MEAI and N-Acylethanolamines, addressing binge behavior, including alcohol consumption, eating, tobacco consumption, shopping and sexual conduct.





The patent is part of Clearmind’s successful collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for central nervous system disorders. Together, the two companies are researching innovative combination therapies that integrate psychedelic compounds with the N-Acylethanolamines family, including Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA).







About Clearmind Medicine Inc.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





For further information visit:





https://www.clearmindmedicine.com





or contact:





Investor Relations









invest@clearmindmedicine.com









Telephone: (604) 260-1566





US:





CMND@crescendo-ir.com









General Inquiries









Info@Clearmindmedicine.com













www.Clearmindmedicine.com











About SciSparc Ltd.







SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on the



Amazon.com



Marketplace.







Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.