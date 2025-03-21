Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Arrival of CMND-100 in the U.S. Ahead of Phase I/IIa Trial for Alcohol Use Disorder

Clearmind Medicine announces arrival of CMND-100 in the U.S. for Phase I/IIa trial targeting Alcohol Use Disorder treatment.

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, announced that its drug candidate CMND-100 has successfully arrived in the U.S., allowing the company to prepare for its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial targeting Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), which affects over 28 million adults in the U.S. CMND-100, an oral drug derived from MEAI, is viewed as a potential breakthrough in treating AUD by reducing alcohol consumption and cravings. The clinical trial will take place at prestigious institutions including Yale School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University. CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani highlighted the milestone as a step towards showcasing CMND-100's transformative potential in a market with a $35 billion opportunity for AUD treatments. Clearmind aims to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived therapeutics and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio.

Potential Positives

CMND-100's successful arrival in the U.S. marks a significant milestone as Clearmind prepares to launch its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating Alcohol Use Disorder, keeping the company on track for important research development.

The potential breakthrough nature of CMND-100 in treating Alcohol Use Disorder addresses a significant health concern affecting over 28 million adults in the U.S., positioning Clearmind to impact a large market.

The FDA's approval of the upcoming clinical trial highlights regulatory validation and enhances credibility for Clearmind and its therapeutic approach in the psychedelics space.

Strategic partnerships with leading research institutions such as Yale and Johns Hopkins strengthen Clearmind's research capabilities and potentially improve study outcomes, leveraging top-tier expertise in the field.

Potential Negatives

The company's potential breakthrough drug, CMND-100, is still in the early Phase I/IIa clinical trial stage, which poses significant risks regarding efficacy and safety that are yet to be validated in human subjects.

The forward-looking statements caution that there is no guarantee that the company's expectations regarding its intellectual property or the acceptance of psychedelic therapies will materialize, highlighting inherent uncertainties.

Despite the optimistic market opportunity, the company faces competition in a rapidly evolving space, which may impact its ability to secure a substantial market share or achieve projected results.

FAQ

What is CMND-100 and its significance?

CMND-100 is Clearmind’s novel drug candidate aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder, marking a key milestone in their clinical development.

When will Clearmind's Phase I/IIa clinical trial begin?

The FDA-approved clinical trial for CMND-100 will initiate following the drug's arrival in the U.S., with the schedule to be announced soon.

Which institutions will conduct Clearmind's clinical trials?

The trials will be conducted at Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, and IMCA in Israel, focusing on CMND-100’s safety and efficacy.

How large is the market for Alcohol Use Disorder treatments?

Theglobal marketopportunity for AUD treatments is estimated at $35 billion, highlighting the need for innovative solutions like CMND-100.

How can I contact Clearmind Medicine for more information?

You can contact Clearmind Medicine at invest@clearmindmedicine.com or call 604-260-1566 for investor relations inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Vancouver, Canada, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announced today that its innovative drug candidate, CMND-100, has arrived in the United States following successful manufacturing. This marks a key milestone as the Company prepares to initiate its FDA-approved Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting over 28 million adults in the U.S. alone.





CMND-100, a proprietary MEAI-based oral drug candidate, represents a potential breakthrough in AUD treatment, targeting the reduction of alcohol consumption and cravings through a novel mechanism of action. The drug’s arrival in the U.S. keeps Clearmind on track to launch its first-in-human clinical trial.





"This milestone brings us closer to demonstrating CMND-100’s potential as a transformative treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. “With an estimated $35 billionglobal marketopportunity in AUD treatments and limited effective solutions available today, Clearmind is strategically positioned to disrupt the space with a novel, science-backed therapeutic.”





Clearmind’s Phase I/IIa clinical trial, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will assess CMND-100’s safety and efficacy in reducing alcohol consumption. The study will be conducted at two of the leading research institutions in the United States, Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The Israeli trial will be conducted at IMCA (Israel Medical Center for Addiction), located in Ramat Gan, Israel.







About Clearmind Medicine Inc.







Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.





The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.





Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”





For further information visit:



https://www.clearmindmedicine.com



or contact:





Investor Relations







invest@clearmindmedicine.com







Telephone: (604) 260-1566





US:



CMND@crescendo-ir.com







General Inquiries







Info@Clearmindmedicine.com









www.Clearmindmedicine.com









Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses acceptance of psychedelic therapies continuing to grow within the medical community and how building a robust intellectual property portfolio establishes Clearmind as a pioneer and leader in the next generation of treatments for binge behavior. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





