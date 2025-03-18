Clearmind Medicine Advances CMND-100 To Clinical Trials For Alcohol Use Disorder

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage biotech company, has launched its Phase I/IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of CMND-100, its novel psychedelic-derived treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder or AUD.

This marks the first clinical application of the CMND-100 platform, advancing the company's efforts in treating addiction, weight loss, and mental health disorders.

The study's first site, IMCA in Israel, is led by Prof. Mark Weiser of Sheba Medical Center. Additional trial locations include Yale School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the U.S. The trial will also assess CMND-100's potential to reduce alcohol cravings and consumption.

CEO Adi Zuloff-Shani emphasized the significance of transitioning to a clinical-stage company, highlighting preclinical data supporting CMND-100's potential as an effective AUD treatment.

AUD remains a major global health crisis, with WHO estimates indicating that 400 million people live with alcohol use disorders, contributing to 2.6 million deaths annually. In the U.S., 15.1 percent of adults aged 18 to 25 met AUD criteria in 2023, underscoring the urgent need for innovative treatments.

Tuesday, CMND closed at $1.20, up 6.19%, and is trading after hours at $1.19, down 0.83%, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

