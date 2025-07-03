Clearmind Gains IRB Approval At TASMC For Alcohol Use Disorder Drug Trial

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage biotech company developing psychedelic-derived treatments, has received Institutional Review Board or IRB approval from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center or TASMC for its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of CMND-100, an MEAI-based oral drug targeting Alcohol Use Disorder or AUD.

This approval enables patient enrollment at TASMC, joining other top institutions such as Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, and Hadassah-University Medical Center.

The TASMC trial will be led by Dr. David Zeltser and follows prior regulatory milestones, including FDA IND clearance and other IRB approvals. The company recently dosed its first trial participant, advancing its efforts to develop a novel treatment for AUD, a condition responsible for 4.7% of global deaths.

Clearmind's CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, expressed optimism about TASMC's involvement, highlighting the trial's potential to deliver a safe and effective psychedelic-based therapy for those suffering from AUD. The multinational, multicenter trial aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100 in reducing alcohol cravings and consumption.

CMND currently trades at $1, or 10.7420% higher on the NasdaqCM.

