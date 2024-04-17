Clearmind Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Yissum Research Development Co.

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Yissum Research Development C. of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The agreement is focused on developing generation 3.0 psychedelic compounds and their uses in the treatment of addiction and mental disorders.

Clearmind will have exclusive worldwide rights to research, manufacture, market, and commercialize products derived from a patent-pending synthesis of psychedelic compounds.

