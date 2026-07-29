Clearmind Completes Treatment In Phase I/II Clinical Trial Of CMND-100 In Alcohol Use Disorder

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND), a clinical-stage biotech company, announced the completion of treatment for all participants in Part A of its ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating CMND-100 for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

Clearmind focuses on discovery and development of non-hallucinogenic, second-generation, neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics for health conditions including alcohol use disorder.CMND-100 is an investigational oral drug candidate based on the non-hallucinogenic compound 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI).

The company said all 24 participants enrolled in cohorts 1 through 4 have successfully completed treatment according to the study protocol.

The ongoing multicenter trial under FDA oversight is conducted at sites in the United States and Israel.

Clearmind is assessing the data set and plans to advance into the next stage of the clinical program in AUD patients.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed treatment for all participants in Part A of the study, fully aligned with the clinical protocol," said Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind said Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind.

CMND has traded between $1.43 and $524.00 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.46, down 8.92%.

In the pre-market, CMND is down 3.40% at $1.41.

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