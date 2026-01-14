BioTech
CMND

Clearmind Completes Treatment In 2nd Cohort Of CMND-100 Phase I/IIa Trial In Alcohol Use Disorder

January 14, 2026 — 11:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) announced the successful completion of treatment for all patients in the second cohort of its ongoing FDA-approved Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating CMND-100, its proprietary MEAI-based oral drug candidate, for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Trial Overview

The second cohort included six patients recruited across leading clinical sites such as Johns Hopkins University, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, and Hadassah Medical Center.

All participants completed treatment per protocol, building on the positive results from the first cohort, which demonstrated a favourable safety profile and encouraging efficacy signals.

CMND-100 is designed to reduce alcohol cravings and consumption by modulating serotonin receptors, offering a potential new therapeutic option of AUD- a condition affecting millions worldwide with limited effective treatments.

Clinical Significance

The completion of the second cohort marks an important milestone in Clearmind's development program. The company noted that the trial continues to progress as planned, with further cohorts expected to provide additional safety and efficacy data. The study is structured to evaluate CMND-100's tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy in reducing alcohol intake.

CMND has traded between $1.74 and $63.20 over the past year and is currently trading at $2.40, down 1.64%.

