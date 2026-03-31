Clearmind Completed Treatment And Follow-Up For 18 Participants In CMND-100 Trial For AUD

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) announced the successful completion of treatment and follow-up for 18 participants in its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating CMND-100, its proprietary non-hallucinogenic MEAI-based oral drug candidate for Alcohol Use Disorder. The company said the milestone reflects continued positive progress and strong momentum across its multinational study sites.

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a chronic condition marked by compulsive alcohol use and difficulty controlling consumption, often leading to serious health, social and emotional consequences. Existing treatments are limited, and many patients struggle to achieve long-term recovery, creating a need for new therapeutic options.

The FDA-approved Phase 1/2a trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of CMND-100 in people with moderate to severe AUD. Clearmind also reported that four additional participants were successfully treated at its Tel Aviv clinical site, further expanding enrollment and demonstrating the operational strength of its Israeli centers. "We are very encouraged by the successful completion of treatment and follow-up for these 18 participants, alongside the rapid addition of four more patients at our Tel Aviv center," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine. She added that the steady progress underscores the favourable safety and tolerability profile of CMND-100 and brings the company closer to potentially delivering an innovative therapy for AUD.

The study is being conducted at leading institutions, including Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Hadassah Medical Center. Clearmind continues to advance its broader pipeline of non-hallucinogenic, second-generation neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics aimed at addressing widespread and underserved health conditions.

The company implemented a 1-for-40 reverse stock split on December 15, 2025.

CMND closed Monday's trading at $0.99, up 22.70%. During the overnight trading the stock fell to $0.95, down 3.90%.

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