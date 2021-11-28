Clearlake Reaches Agreement To Acquire Quest Software In $5.4 Bln Deal : Report

(RTTNews) - Private equity firm Clearlake Capital has reached an agreement to acquire Quest Software Inc. from Francisco Partners, valuing the company at $5.4 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, the Journal said.

In June 2016, Dell sold its software division, which included the Quest, SonicWall, and One Identity businesses, to Francisco Partners and Elliott Management Corporation.

Quest Software is a privately held software company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, United States with 53 offices in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1987.

