Clearlake Capital to take Canada's Intertape private in $2.6 bln deal

Canadian packaging products maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc said on Tuesday it will be taken private by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian packaging products maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO said on Tuesday it will be taken private by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

Clearlake's offer of C$40.50 per share, represents an about 82% premium to the closing price of Intertape's shares on Monday, valuing the company at an equity value of $2.4 billion, according to Reuters' calculations.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Montreal-based Intertape sells a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes along with packaging machinery for industrial and retail businesses.

Morgan Stanely & Co. LLC acted as financial adviser to IPG, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to Clearlake.

