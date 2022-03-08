Clearlake Capital to buy Canada's Intertape Polymer in $2.6 bln deal

March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian packaging products maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO said on Tuesday it will be acquired by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in a deal valued at $2.6 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

