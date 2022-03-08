Commodities
ITP

Clearlake Capital to buy Canada's Intertape Polymer in $2.6 bln deal

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Canadian packaging products maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc said on Tuesday it will be acquired by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in a deal valued at $2.6 billion, including debt.

March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian packaging products maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO said on Tuesday it will be acquired by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in a deal valued at $2.6 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITP BERY

Other Topics

Banking US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

How These Sanctions On Russia Are Affecting The World’s Diamond Market

Mar 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular