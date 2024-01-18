News & Insights

Clearlake Capital Completes Exit Of Investment In Janus

January 18, 2024

(RTTNews) - Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., an investment firm focused on the industrials, technology, and consumer sectors, Thursday revealed the sale of its remaining shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) and the full exit of its investment in December.

Clearlake had acquired Janus in 2018 in partnership with the founding management team and remained its largest shareholder when Janus listed on the NYSE in 2021.

Janus is a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and access control technologies for the self-storage, commercial, and industrial sectors.

